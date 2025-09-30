Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,755,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 187,569 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,111,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Price Performance

FNDA stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

