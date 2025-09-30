Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $18.58 Million Position in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises about 5.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.44% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $18,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% in the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $130,000.

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

