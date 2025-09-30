First United Bank & Trust Sells 241 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 227,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after buying an additional 32,073 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $479,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average is $82.12.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

