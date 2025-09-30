Amer Sports, Inc. $AS Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Amer Sports makes up about 3.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 19.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 380,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after buying an additional 63,335 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $6,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AS shares. KGI Securities set a $44.30 price target on Amer Sports and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.49.

Amer Sports Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

