Critical Contrast: HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) vs. Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of HealthStream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HealthStream has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square Enix has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 2 2 1 2.80 Square Enix 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HealthStream and Square Enix, as provided by MarketBeat.

HealthStream presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.04%. Given HealthStream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Square Enix.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and Square Enix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 6.89% 5.70% 3.99% Square Enix 5.92% 5.88% 4.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HealthStream and Square Enix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $295.21 million 2.91 $20.01 million $0.67 43.22 Square Enix $2.13 billion 1.22 $161.13 million $1.03 21.04

Square Enix has higher revenue and earnings than HealthStream. Square Enix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HealthStream beats Square Enix on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream



HealthStream, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs. It offers hStream, a technology platform that powers a range of healthcare workforce solutions. The company provides its solutions to customers across a range of entities within the healthcare industry, including private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through its direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Square Enix



Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games. It is also involved in the operation of amusement facilities; and planning, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. In addition, the company publishes and licenses comic books, magazines, game-related books, periodicals, etc. Further, it plans, produces, distributes, and licenses secondary works; and offers content under the SQUARE ENIX PRODUCTS brand; and stuffed toys and utility goods under the SQEX TOYS brand. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

