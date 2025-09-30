Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 212,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 95,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $550,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

PZA opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

