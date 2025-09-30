BUILDon Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $301.24 Million (B)

BUILDon (B) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, BUILDon has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One BUILDon token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BUILDon has a total market cap of $301.24 million and $21.63 million worth of BUILDon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,850.60 or 0.99875592 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112,756.15 or 0.98960935 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.68 or 0.00334259 BTC.

About BUILDon

BUILDon launched on April 1st, 2025. BUILDon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BUILDon’s official Twitter account is @buildonbsc_ai. BUILDon’s official website is buildon.online.

BUILDon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUILDon (B) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BUILDon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BUILDon is 0.30390288 USD and is up 16.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $19,917,010.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://buildon.online/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUILDon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUILDon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUILDon using one of the exchanges listed above.

