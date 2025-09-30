G&S Capital LLC Sells 202 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

G&S Capital LLC decreased its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $254,205,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,959 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,790,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,785 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $146,073,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,688,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.91.

NYSE ED opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.48.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

