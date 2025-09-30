Cookie 24-Hour Volume Reaches $17.94 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Cookie has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Cookie has a market capitalization of $62.57 million and approximately $17.94 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cookie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112,850.60 or 0.99875592 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,756.15 or 0.98960935 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.68 or 0.00334259 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie’s launch date was June 13th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,929,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 613,144,592 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie.fun.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,929,030 with 613,143,724 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.10385333 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $16,580,932.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

