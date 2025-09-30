Immutable X (IMX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $49.41 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $49.41 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112,850.60 or 0.99875592 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112,756.15 or 0.98960935 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.68 or 0.00334259 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,939,938,090 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
