Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,852 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,073,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,593,000 after purchasing an additional 270,885 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,643 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $197,545,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,343,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,267,000 after buying an additional 902,001 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,961,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 29.3%

Shares of EFV stock opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.