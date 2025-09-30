Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULG. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,852.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 118,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 114,908 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 600,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after acquiring an additional 97,424 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,260,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,062,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 16.9%
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $99.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $99.18.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
