FMB Wealth Management Acquires 519 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR

FMB Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of FMB Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. FMB Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 101,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 58,474 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

DCOR opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.