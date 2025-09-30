FMB Wealth Management Takes Position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF $AVNM

FMB Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. FMB Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVNM. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 101,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period.

Get Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $70.74.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.