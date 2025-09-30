Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Stake in IAC Inc. $IAC

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the quarter. IAC makes up 1.1% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in IAC by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAC by 1,422.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in IAC by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in IAC by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 219.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAC. Benchmark cut their price objective on IAC from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on IAC from $64.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on IAC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.26. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $2.87. The business had revenue of $586.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.38 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

