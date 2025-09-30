Parkside Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,398 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 3.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $23,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $331,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 103,066.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $5,498,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

