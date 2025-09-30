Paradiem LLC Reduces Stock Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Paradiem LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,484 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for 1.9% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 9.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.2% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 844,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,275,000 after purchasing an additional 49,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%.The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,211,868.80. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,239.92. The trade was a 91.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

