iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI Stake Boosted by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $164,781,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.2%
ACWI stock opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $139.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.41.
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
