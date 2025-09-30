G&S Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 89.87%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.