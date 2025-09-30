G&S Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,069,000 after buying an additional 5,132,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,009,000 after buying an additional 2,701,493 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,618,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,697,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,693,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $43.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

