Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Sold by K2 Financial Inc.

K2 Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 2.7% of K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,890.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 639,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 36,489 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 121,333.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 388,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 368,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 148,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

