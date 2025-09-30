Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.5%

GE stock opened at $293.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.79. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $307.25. The company has a market cap of $311.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

