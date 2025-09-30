Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.8% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,207,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,103 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,622,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,583,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,535,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,661,000 after purchasing an additional 968,176 shares during the last quarter.

DFEM opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

