XML Financial LLC Has $8.97 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 860.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,791,000 after purchasing an additional 362,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $241.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $247.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.93.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.