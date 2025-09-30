HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $75.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.