XML Financial LLC Acquires 2,016 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.97 and its 200-day moving average is $132.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $145.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

