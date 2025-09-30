Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Sells 834 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

