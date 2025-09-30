G&S Capital LLC Acquires 1,111 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.7% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 723,173.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 193,822,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,176,000 after buying an additional 193,795,994 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,846,000 after buying an additional 597,838 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after buying an additional 476,779 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.4% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 579,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,305,000 after buying an additional 416,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,624,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

