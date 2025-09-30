XML Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC $UL

XML Financial LLC cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 45,941 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7,286.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,551,000 after purchasing an additional 771,130 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE UL opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

