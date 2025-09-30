Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. $BBBY Shares Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BBBY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 66.7% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 66,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 90,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

BBBY stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.77. Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares are going to split on Thursday, October 2nd. The 11-10 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 1st.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.37 million. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 78.27% and a negative net margin of 17.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBBY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.