Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after acquiring an additional 89,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 354,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $490,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,917,000 after acquiring an additional 67,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 249,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total transaction of $6,384,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,524,394.62. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.47, for a total value of $3,508,837.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,634,663.56. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,232 shares of company stock worth $29,496,571. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,599.73.

Get Our Latest Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,288.52 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,397.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,412.66.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $90.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.