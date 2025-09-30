Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Roquefort Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 57,057.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%.

Shares of LON ROQ opened at GBX 2.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Roquefort Therapeutics has a 1-year low of GBX 1.08 and a 1-year high of GBX 6.78. The company has a market cap of £3.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.80 and a beta of 0.05.

In related news, insider Stephen Paul West purchased 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 per share, for a total transaction of £48,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

