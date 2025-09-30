Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) to “Strong-Buy”

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.93 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

NYSE:GD opened at $332.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $337.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in General Dynamics by 783.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in General Dynamics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

