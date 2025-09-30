Medcaw Investments (LON:MCI) Releases Earnings Results

Medcaw Investments (LON:MCI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Medcaw Investments Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.96. Medcaw Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of £620,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -143.59.

Get Medcaw Investments alerts:

Medcaw Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Medcaw Investments Plc intends to undertake an acquisition or acquisitions in the life sciences sector focusing on companies developing medical or wellness technologies and therapies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Medcaw Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medcaw Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.