Parkside Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14,950.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 611.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

ITOT stock opened at $145.21 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.48. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

