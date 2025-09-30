Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,568,141,000 after acquiring an additional 638,284 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764,593 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,600,976,000 after acquiring an additional 641,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,512,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,847,000 after buying an additional 471,648 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $165.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The company has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,026,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

