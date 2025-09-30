Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Posts Earnings Results

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 22.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Next 15 Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 37.44%.

Next 15 Group Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of LON NFG opened at GBX 306.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 272.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.88. Next 15 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 203.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 467. The firm has a market cap of £309.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Next 15 Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 507.50.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 is redefining the landscape of growth consultancy with The Next Network, a decentralised collective of specialist consultancies, agencies, product builders, and venture creators. Our network is built for agility, powered by data, technology, and artificial intelligence, and is driven by the profound expertise of top-tier professionals.

