Westhampton Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.84. The company has a market cap of $164.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

