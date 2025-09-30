V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 763.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 453,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.89.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

