Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 75 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $261.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.