Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 75 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gartner stock opened at $261.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.20.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.44.
In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
