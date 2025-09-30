GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $179,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 717,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex Announces Dividend

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.13 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $145.91.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

