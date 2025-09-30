British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 60.06 per share on Friday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a 2.0% increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $58.88. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,924 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,621.79 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,806. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,611.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63. The firm has a market cap of £85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,816.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 162.90 EPS for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative return on equity of 25.94% and a negative net margin of 52.84%. On average, analysts expect that British American Tobacco will post 361.5079365 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

