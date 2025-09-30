GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 208.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 435,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Baird R W upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.45.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $299.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

