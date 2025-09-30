iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF $IXUS Stock Position Increased by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUSFree Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.7% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,332,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,435 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,063,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,490,000 after purchasing an additional 349,938 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,354,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,720,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,550,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,259,000 after purchasing an additional 108,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.69. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.04.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

