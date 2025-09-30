Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,859,000 after purchasing an additional 116,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,777,000 after purchasing an additional 678,028 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,801,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,021 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,751,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,571,000 after purchasing an additional 216,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.08.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $103.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average is $104.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

