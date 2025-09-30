Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $568.04 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $579.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $513.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,391 shares of company stock valued at $20,836,514. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

