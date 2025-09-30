Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Shares Purchased by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,679,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,380 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 16.5% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $44,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,240.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,556,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,258 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986,682 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,669,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,720 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,606,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,300,000.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of SCHP opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
