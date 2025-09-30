York GP Ltd. Has $97.50 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

York GP Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land comprises about 93.4% of York GP Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. York GP Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $97,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $5,008,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.8% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 320.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 338.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $918.79 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 12-month low of $845.56 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $921.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,107.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,867,872. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

