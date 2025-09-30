Contrasting Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Protalix BioTherapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Protalix BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 594.44%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $61.95 million 2.78 $8.31 million $0.07 30.86 Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics -21.03% -30.89% -11.74% Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats Big Cypress Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease; and Elfabrio for the treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease. It is also developing PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate that is in preclinical phase for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz; and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

