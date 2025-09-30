Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,281 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,281 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 11.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 102,110.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.